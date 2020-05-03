Pictet & Cie Europe SA Acquires 23,797 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 71.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,797 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,823,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,797,000 after purchasing an additional 301,260 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,382,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,796 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,707,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,066,000 after acquiring an additional 137,924 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,097,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,751,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JCI traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.86. 4,747,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,325,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.28 and a 200 day moving average of $38.06.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.36.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $877,035.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,151,058.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

