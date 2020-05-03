Pictet & Cie Europe SA Acquires 6,232 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $11,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,071,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,462,000 after buying an additional 11,738,423 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $785,947,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,075,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $288,634,000 after buying an additional 1,202,351 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $719,873,000 after buying an additional 672,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 470.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 789,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $109,799,000 after buying an additional 651,121 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FIS traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.29. 2,579,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,048,243. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The company has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.10, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.23.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

