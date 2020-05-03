Pictet & Cie Europe SA Acquires 6,440 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,127 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,413,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 188,364 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after acquiring an additional 105,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,666 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $341,093,000 after acquiring an additional 953,739 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 122,938 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after acquiring an additional 26,672 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 271,367 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,464,000 after acquiring an additional 18,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $176,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $49,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,643.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,363 shares of company stock valued at $5,935,121. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.32.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,378,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,681. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.35. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $118.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

