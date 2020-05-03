Pictet & Cie Europe SA Buys 109,312 Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 3,114.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,312 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA owned 0.08% of EXACT Sciences worth $6,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,626,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,385,000 after acquiring an additional 202,478 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,690,000 after buying an additional 375,796 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,986,000 after buying an additional 74,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,571,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,230,000 after buying an additional 186,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $127,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 1,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $84,363.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,343.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 18,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $1,541,767.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 984,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,815,562.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,679 shares of company stock valued at $4,236,863. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.65. 1,157,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,402. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -103.63 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.09. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. On average, research analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered EXACT Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.19.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

