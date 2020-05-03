Pictet & Cie Europe SA Buys 830 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,662 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,721,698,000 after acquiring an additional 952,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,355,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,237,409,000 after acquiring an additional 260,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $974,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,749,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $928,038,000 after purchasing an additional 553,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,203,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $742,950,000 after purchasing an additional 156,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wolfe Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,811,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,786,992. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73. The company has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.97.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.