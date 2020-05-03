Pictet & Cie Europe SA Cuts Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA reduced its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,647 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA owned about 0.06% of Align Technology worth $8,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Align Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Align Technology by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 5.3% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $11.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,165. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.98. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.88 and a 1-year high of $334.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.54 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 137.36% and a net margin of 78.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.33.

In other Align Technology news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,169.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

