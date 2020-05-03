Pictet & Cie Europe SA Cuts Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA decreased its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,522 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAX. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,082,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,214,000 after acquiring an additional 433,693 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 316.2% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 157,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Sean Martin bought 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.19 per share, with a total value of $803,818.20. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $344,044.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,193.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAX. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.90.

Baxter International stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.84. 2,644,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,714. Baxter International Inc has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $95.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

