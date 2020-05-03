Pictet & Cie Europe SA Decreases Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA trimmed its holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Allergan were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGN. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allergan by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 169,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,205 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allergan during the 3rd quarter worth $414,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Allergan during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allergan during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

AGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.26.

AGN stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.74. 5,787,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,039,435. Allergan plc has a 52-week low of $114.27 and a 52-week high of $202.21. The stock has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.76 and its 200 day moving average is $185.53.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 17.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Allergan’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

