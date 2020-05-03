Pictet & Cie Europe SA Decreases Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,973 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Nike were worth $11,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Nike stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.54. 6,150,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,129,724. The stock has a market cap of $135.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.88. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

