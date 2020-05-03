Pictet & Cie Europe SA Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,910 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens upped their price target on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.44.

Shares of UNP traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,088,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,275. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The firm has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.94 and its 200 day moving average is $166.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.