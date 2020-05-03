Pictet & Cie Europe SA Decreases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,934 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,698 shares of company stock worth $2,073,206 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $9.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $343.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,578,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $320.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.86. The stock has a market cap of $170.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.44.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

