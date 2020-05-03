Pictet & Cie Europe SA Grows Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5,394.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,695 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 1.8% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $19,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 7,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Accenture by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC increased its position in Accenture by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Accenture by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total value of $740,745.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $662,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,671 shares of company stock worth $6,870,536 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

NYSE ACN traded down $5.10 on Friday, hitting $180.09. 2,064,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,433. The company has a market capitalization of $117.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.60. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

