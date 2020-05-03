Pictet & Cie Europe SA Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 838.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,245 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 1.7% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $2.94 on Friday, hitting $73.79. 11,216,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,590,826. The company has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.74. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.02%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.42.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

