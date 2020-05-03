Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its position in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTES. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,570,000. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in NetEase by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,684,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,445,000 after buying an additional 898,188 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NetEase by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,124,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,883,000 after buying an additional 698,417 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in NetEase by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 917,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,224,000 after buying an additional 546,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in NetEase by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,874,000 after buying an additional 208,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie downgraded shares of NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.76.

NTES traded down $19.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $325.34. The company had a trading volume of 693,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,696. NetEase Inc has a 52 week low of $209.01 and a 52 week high of $367.52. The company has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $325.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.41.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 37.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase Inc will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

