Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $22.11 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4,225.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,550 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for about 2.0% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $22,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,322,911,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,974,000 after buying an additional 3,749,613 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,565,566,000 after buying an additional 3,606,319 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $501,219,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Argus upped their target price on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

Shares of CRM traded down $5.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.37. 4,276,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,453,950. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.51. The company has a market cap of $144.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 781.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.11, for a total transaction of $1,989,307.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,612,395.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 395,788 shares of company stock valued at $64,394,175 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

