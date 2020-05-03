Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $7.82 Million Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2,735.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 41,092 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $7,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $4.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.55. The stock had a trading volume of 348,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,011. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.29 and its 200 day moving average is $227.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $260.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.24%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.75.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

