Pictet & Cie Europe SA Increases Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 158.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,028 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 2.6% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $28,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

MDT traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.14. 4,172,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,120,055. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $130.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.69. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

