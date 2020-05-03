Pictet & Cie Europe SA Increases Stock Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 21.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,164,000 after buying an additional 2,221,137 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 254.0% in the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 430,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,690,000 after purchasing an additional 308,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.94.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.70. 7,063,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,751,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.62. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.56.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

