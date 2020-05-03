Pictet & Cie Europe SA Increases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 144.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,953 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,048,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,068,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,922,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,797,206,000 after acquiring an additional 469,848 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,269,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739,302 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,608,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,197,810,000 after acquiring an additional 326,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,083,969,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.79. 8,702,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,359,876. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $167.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.24.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

