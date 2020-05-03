Pictet & Cie Europe SA Purchases 27,095 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 77.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,095 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 77,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 39.2% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,407,000 after acquiring an additional 25,252 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,542,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,393,000 after acquiring an additional 45,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. DZ Bank started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

Shares of BABA traded down $8.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.48. The company had a trading volume of 22,264,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,918,109. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14. The stock has a market cap of $515.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

