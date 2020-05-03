Pictet & Cie Europe SA Purchases New Position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in JD.Com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in JD.Com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.Com alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on JD. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. JD.Com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.48.

NASDAQ JD traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.38. 13,094,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,527,462. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.56. JD.Com Inc has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $47.98. The company has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.89.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.73 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.Com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.