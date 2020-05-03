Pictet & Cie Europe SA Purchases New Shares in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock traded down $7.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,560,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,079. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.93. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1-year low of $80.18 and a 1-year high of $142.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $923.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EDU. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $148.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.90.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.