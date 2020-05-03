Pictet & Cie Europe SA Reduces Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 160,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 123,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 75.4% in the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.13.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total transaction of $3,765,934.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,636.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $2,452,000.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,506.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,252 shares of company stock valued at $10,161,995. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $5.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,839,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,167,527. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $106.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.87.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

