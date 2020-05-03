Pictet & Cie Europe SA Sells 17,188 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA trimmed its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,188 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,998,000.

Shares of BATS:INDA traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,322,527 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.10. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

