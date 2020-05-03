Pictet & Cie Europe SA Sells 30,449 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 77.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,449 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,470,878.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,555.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,647 shares of company stock worth $5,860,653. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.19.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.95. 34,498,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,881,828. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $105.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.50%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

