Pictet North America Advisors SA Acquires 200 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMO traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $329.81. 1,603,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,059. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $346.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $303.80 and a 200-day moving average of $312.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.21.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at $101,553,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,410 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,881 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

