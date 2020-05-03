Pictet North America Advisors SA Acquires 30,000 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 275.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.3% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $6.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.74. 48,338,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,106,552. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.27. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $237.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

