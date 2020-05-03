Pictet North America Advisors SA Acquires Shares of 6,110 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.89. The stock had a trading volume of 20,722,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,828,516. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.51. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $44.67.

