Pictet North America Advisors SA Boosts Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $8.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,045,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,434. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.14. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $140.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 88.62%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.35.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.