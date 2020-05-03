Pictet North America Advisors SA Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $264.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.28.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $6.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $268.74. 5,066,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,369,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.33 and its 200-day moving average is $286.97.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.82% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total value of $12,409,362.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,370,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,863,676,217.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,518 shares of company stock worth $27,882,820 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

