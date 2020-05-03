Pictet North America Advisors SA Decreases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 23,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.88.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $4.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,681,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.82 and a 200 day moving average of $164.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

