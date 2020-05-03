Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,704,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,185,861. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $97.86. The company has a market capitalization of $121.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.36.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen upped their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

