Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $407,000 Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $5.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.28. 4,720,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,529,598. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $182.10 and a twelve month high of $295.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.6018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $7.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

