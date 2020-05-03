Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $8.79 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.32. The stock had a trading volume of 56,826,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,485,328. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $46.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.20.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.