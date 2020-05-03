Pictet North America Advisors SA Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.34. 32,088,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,049,320. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.17. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

