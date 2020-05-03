Pictet North America Advisors SA Makes New Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 139,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA owned about 0.07% of Royal Caribbean Cruises as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,139,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL stock traded down $6.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.77. 20,237,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,694,536. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average is $95.07. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, February 10th. Argus cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.12.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $2,393,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,536,767.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

