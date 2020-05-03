Pictet North America Advisors SA Raises Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,579,988,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,063,000 after buying an additional 7,728,181 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 487.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $177,707,000 after buying an additional 891,641 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,264,937,000 after buying an additional 625,583 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,080,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded down $4.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,764,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,853,515. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.68. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $139.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.48.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

