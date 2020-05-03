Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 1,067 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 116,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,567,000 after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $7.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $283.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,340,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,376,785. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

