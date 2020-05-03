Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 200 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Pictet North America Advisors SA cut its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its stake in Medtronic by 158.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,427,000 after acquiring an additional 193,028 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.0% in the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 16,809 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 21,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 421,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,023,000 after buying an additional 104,739 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra upped their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.86.

NYSE:MDT traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.14. 4,172,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,120,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.69. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

