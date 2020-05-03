Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 229 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lowered its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded down $11.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $259.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,683,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,766. The firm has a market cap of $108.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $22,864,137.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

