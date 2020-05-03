Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 31,535 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 34.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,535 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,268.8% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $34.96. The stock had a trading volume of 21,870,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,358,777. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.77.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

