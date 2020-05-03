Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 3,555 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Pictet North America Advisors SA decreased its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,996 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

NYSE:EOG traded down $2.94 on Friday, reaching $44.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,699,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,782,526. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $96.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.97.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

