Piper Sandler Increases Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) Price Target to $14.50

Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.49% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mvb Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mvb Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

MVBF opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. Mvb Financial has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.00.

Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $27.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.70 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mvb Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mvb Financial by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 31,223 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mvb Financial by 247.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 51,158 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mvb Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mvb Financial by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 28,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mvb Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp. (MVB) is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, MVB Bank, Inc (the Bank), MVB Mortgage and MVB Insurance, LLC, the Company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region.

