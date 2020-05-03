PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

PJT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on PJT Partners from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on PJT Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PJT Partners from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PJT Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.75.

PJT traded down $1.63 on Friday, reaching $47.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.89 and its 200 day moving average is $43.59. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $54.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.95.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $200.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.48 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 5.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

In other news, General Counsel James W. Cuminale sold 13,369 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $656,952.66. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

