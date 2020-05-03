Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Points International Ltd. provides a range of e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators. It is the owner and operator of Points.com, the world’s leading reward program management Web site. Points.com is an online loyalty program management portal, where consumers can earn, buy, gift, share, swap and redeem miles and points with some of the loyalty programs and retail partners. Developed in partnership with Travelocity, Book with Points is a service, which allows consumers to search for, book and then directly pay for travel reservations using a mix of loyalty currency and cash with no blackout dates or capacity controls. The company has client or strategic operating relationships with the world’s leading loyalty programs. Participating programs include American Airlines AAdvantage program, Aeroplan, AsiaMiles, British Airways Executive Club, Wyndham Rewards, Delta SkyMiles and InterContinental Hotels Group’s Priority Club Rewards. Redemption partners include Amazon.com and Starbucks. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PCOM. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Points International in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Points International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Points International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.08 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Points International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Points International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.69.

Shares of PCOM traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.51. 33,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,377. The company has a market capitalization of $128.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Points International has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $19.06.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The information services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter. Points International had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 2.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Points International will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Points International by 126.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 64,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 36,081 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Points International by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Points International by 3.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 103,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

