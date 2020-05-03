Populous Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.34 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Populous has a total market capitalization of $14.34 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00003035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange, Binance and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Populous has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011314 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $207.33 or 0.02337122 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00192717 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00064110 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00041569 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous’ launch date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous . Populous’ official website is populous.world

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, CoinExchange, Binance, Livecoin, HitBTC, Mercatox, DragonEX, OKEx, Kucoin and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

