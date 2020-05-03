PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PPD Inc. is a contract research organization providing comprehensive, integrated drug development, laboratory and lifecycle management services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, academic and government organizations. PPD Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Get PPD alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PPD in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PPD from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on PPD from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on PPD in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.43.

Shares of PPD traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,731. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18. PPD has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $33.23.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPD will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PPD news, CEO David S. Simmons purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,000.00. Also, insider Christopher Fikry purchased 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 77,400 shares of company stock worth $2,496,150.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPD. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPD in the first quarter worth about $106,197,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of PPD in the first quarter worth about $1,380,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of PPD in the first quarter worth about $149,000.

About PPD

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPD (PPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.