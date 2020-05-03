Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PRMW. TD Securities dropped their price target on Primo Water from $19.50 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barrington Research cut Primo Water from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Primo Water from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Primo Water from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.97.

Primo Water stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.06. 1,225,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,386. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 111.79, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. Primo Water has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $16.00.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.40 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Primo Water news, CEO Thomas Harrington acquired 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $1,014,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,049,124.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

