Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PRMW. TD Securities dropped their price target on Primo Water from $19.50 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barrington Research cut Primo Water from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Primo Water from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Primo Water from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.97.
Primo Water stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.06. 1,225,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,386. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 111.79, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. Primo Water has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $16.00.
In other Primo Water news, CEO Thomas Harrington acquired 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $1,014,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,049,124.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Primo Water Company Profile
Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.
Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?
Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.