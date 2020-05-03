Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.50 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Primo Water from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Primo Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primo Water from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.97.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Shares of PRMW traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,386. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.79, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.24. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.40 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Research analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Harrington bought 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,049,124.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.