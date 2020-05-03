Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $70.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Principia Biopharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It offers reversible covalent small molecule drugs for the treatment of cancers. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRN1008, PRN1371 and PRN2246 which are in clinical stage. Principia Biopharma Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

PRNB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Principia Biopharma from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Principia Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Principia Biopharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Principia Biopharma presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.60.

Shares of PRNB stock traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.42. The company had a trading volume of 343,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,784. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.07. Principia Biopharma has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $75.65.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Principia Biopharma will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Goldstein sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $425,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin Babler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $952,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Principia Biopharma by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Principia Biopharma by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Principia Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $17,655,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Principia Biopharma by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after acquiring an additional 123,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Principia Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $3,191,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

